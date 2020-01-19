Proposal On Power Of North East’s Autonomous Councils By March: MP

Anand Sharma chairs the Parliamentary Standing Committee On House Affairs. (File)

Shillong:

A day after consultations with the state’s stakeholders over the proposed modification of the Structure’s sixth schedule, Anand Sharma, who chairs the Parliamentary Standing Committee On House Affairs, mentioned on Sunday the panel would submit its observations by March.

The modification invoice, at the moment underneath the assessment of the committee, seeks to extend the manager and monetary powers of autonomous councils within the sixth schedule areas of the Northeast.

The Congress MP, who was in Shillong to carry a gathering with the representatives of the Meghalaya authorities and three autonomous district councils (ADCs), mentioned he was apprised of the considerations of native individuals over the proposed modification.

He, nonetheless, refused to share the main points.

“Hopefully, the committee will be able to submit its report to Parliament by March. I am not going to share any details (as of now),” the Rajya Sabha MP informed reporters.

The panel will study the bottom scenario within the states of Assam, Mizoram, and Tripura earlier than getting ready the report, he added.

Amongst others who attended Saturday’s assembly was opposition Congress chief and former CM Mukul Sangma, who mentioned “it was a privilege to be a part of the deliberations”.

“It is an exercise before the amendment of the legislation. Until it is tabled in Parliament, it remains a secret document,” he mentioned.

Requested concerning the proposal to appoint unrepresented tribes within the three district councils of the state, Latiplang Kharkongor, a member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), mentioned it has registered robust opposition towards the concept.

KHADC chairman PN Syiem informed reporters that the council has additionally sought a rise within the variety of seats – from 35 to 37 – with two seats reserved for girls.

“Sharma has assured us that our views and suggestions would be taken into consideration before the report is submitted to Parliament,” Mr Syiem added.