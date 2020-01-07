Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein trial ‘could ‘humiliate’ him by showing naked images

By Religion Ridler For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:21 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:35 EST, 7 January 2020

Harvey Weinstein might be ‘humiliated’ in his New York trial if photos reportedly of the disgraced Hollywood mogul’s bare physique are made public, it has been claimed.

Prosecutors need to present seven of 72 photos as proof to jurors at Weinstein’s sexual assault and rape trial in New York, for which jury choice started on Monday, Web page Six reported.

The pictures, which have been taken by the Manhattan District Lawyer’s Workplace throughout an investigation into his sexual assault allegations, might reportedly be used to corroborate testimony based mostly on ‘figuring out traits’ of his physique.



Manhattan Assistant District Lawyer Joan Illuzzi-Orbon informed a choose on Monday that protection legal professionals have been ‘notably delicate’ concerning the nature of the images.

Harvey Weinstein might be ‘humiliated’ in his New York trial if photos reportedly of the disgraced Hollywood mogul’s bare physique are made public, it has been claimed

‘It isn’t the observe of the Manhattan District Lawyer’s Workplace to ever, ever … humiliate the defendant,’ she mentioned.

‘We’ve a proposed manner through which we are able to put our proof earlier than the jury with out having it disseminated.’

Illuzzi-Orbon did not give any particulars of the images on the time however sources have since claimed the photographs reveal Weinstein’s bare physique.

Damon Cheronis informed Manhattan Supreme Courtroom Justice James Burke the protection would ‘wish to file a movement’ or focus on the matter ‘in digicam [privately] with the courtroom’.

Jury choice for Weinstein’s New York trial started on Monday, and is anticipated take weeks as prosecutors, legal professionals and the choose discover folks to serve on the high-profile case.

The trial entails fees alleging that Weinstein raped a girl in a Manhattan lodge room in 2013 and forcibly carried out a intercourse act on one other lady within the metropolis in 2006.

Manhattan Assistant District Lawyer Joan Illuzzi-Orbon informed a choose on Monday that protection legal professionals have been ‘notably delicate’ concerning the nature of the images

Weinstein arrives together with his legal professional Donna Rotunno for his first day in courtroom in New York on Monday

Weinstein, 67, has insisted any sexual exercise was consensual.

‘On this nice nation, you’re harmless till confirmed responsible,’ his lawyer Donna Rotunno mentioned on Monday.

Throughout the road from the courtroom, ladies who allege they have been sexually harassed or assaulted by Weinstein branded him a villain undeserving of anybody’s pity.

‘This trial is a cultural reckoning no matter its authorized consequence,’ mentioned Sarah Ann Masse, a performer and author who alleged Weinstein as soon as sexually harassed her in his underwear throughout a job interview.

As soon as one in all Hollywood’s strongest producers, Weinstein has now been accused of sexual assault, harassment and misconduct by dozens of ladies, from well-known actresses to assistants at his former firm.

The allegations started surfacing publicly in October 2017 and sparked the #MeToo motion, in addition to investigations in a number of locations.

Los Angeles prosecutors charged Weinstein on Monday with sexually assaulting two ladies there on successive nights throughout Oscar week in 2013.