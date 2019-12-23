Protest Outside Assam Bhawan For RTI Activist’s Release, 93 Detained

Akhil Gogoi was arrested amid violent protests towards the amended Citizenship Act.

New Delhi:

Ninety-three college students have been detained from outdoors Assam Bhawan on Monday once they have been demanding the discharge of RTI activist Akhil Gogoi who was arrested amid violent protests towards the amended Citizenship Act throughout the state.

There was heavy police deployment and barricading even earlier than the protesters reached the venue. The scholars claimed that they have been detained as quickly as they started their agitation.

The police mentioned that 93 college students, together with 52 ladies, have been detained and so they have been taken to the Mandir Marg police station, the police mentioned.

The protest name was given by the Jawaharlal Nehru College College students’ Union (JNUSU).

Earlier than the protest outdoors Assam Bhawan, 46 college students have been detained from outdoors UP Bhawan once they reached there to protest police motion on civilians within the state through the protests towards the brand new citizenship legislation.

When protesters reached the venue, they have been advised that prohibitory orders are in place, which ban the meeting of 4 or extra individuals.

College students claimed that they have been roughed up whereas they have been being detained. On the police station, they sang songs demanding freedom.

