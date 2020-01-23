Protesters arrested at Gov. Polis’ State of the State speech will not face criminal charges

Greater than 30 local weather protesters won’t face prison expenses for interrupting Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ State of the State deal with on the Capitol earlier this month.

District Lawyer Beth McCann will search dismissal of the instances in opposition to 38 individuals who have been arrested on Jan. 9 on the Colorado State Capitol, based on a information launch. The protesters, who have been demanding local weather motion, interrupted the deal with and have been compelled out of the Home of Representatives chamber by police. They have been arrested for investigation of trespassing, disrupting a lawful meeting and obstruction of a peace officer.

McCann met with the Colorado State Patrol and with the Denver Police Division in coming to the choice to drop expenses in opposition to 33 adults and 5 juveniles who have been arrested, the discharge stated.

“I support and appreciate peoples’ First Amendment right to protest and express their opinions; however, they cannot disrupt official proceedings inside the state capitol,” McCann stated. “Since most of these climate change activists spent a night in jail, I’ve concluded that prosecuting them further for criminal conduct is not warranted given all of the circumstances. I strongly urge these protesters to work with their elected officials to affect the change they seek and warn them that if they engage in future actions that disrupt official state business, criminal charges will be considered.”