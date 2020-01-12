January 12, 2020 | 2:48pm | Up to date January 12, 2020 | 2:48pm

College students in Tehran College take pains to keep away from strolling on the flags of U.S. & Israel—because the regime forces individuals to do—and when two Basiji regime brokers then make some extent of trampling the flags, the crowds shout “Besharaf!” #بی‌شرف — the regime is shameless, dishonorable. pic.twitter.com/BLr5QKztr8

Lots of of protesters in Iran refused to trample US and Israeli flags and denounced others who did as rallies continued in opposition to the regime for the downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet that killed all 176 individuals on board.

Movies and studies emerged Sunday exhibiting the crowds intentionally strolling across the edges of the huge flags painted on the pavement of a college in Tehran.

Those that did stroll throughout the Stars and Stripes and the Star of David had been instantly pointed at and booed, with the group chanting “shame on you.”

Most of the protesters shouted, “Our enemy is Iran, not America.”

The flags had been reportedly painted on the bottom on the orders of Iran’s Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as an indication of disrespect.

Hillel Neuer, the chief director of the human rights group UN Watch, tweeted out a video of the crowds taking pains from treading on the flags on Sunday.

“These courageous Iranian students who refuse to trample the U.S. & Israeli flags represent the hope for a better Middle East. Engage with and promote them instead of their oppressors, and maybe Iran-backed wars & terror across the region will end,” he posted.

The unrest surged throughout Tehran and different Iranian cities and cities for a second day on Sunday after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard admitted mistakenly capturing down the Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday.

Trump on Sunday continued to point out his help for the protesters as he did Saturday in a collection of tweets.

“To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching,” the president wrote on his Twitter web page. “Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!”

He additionally posted the tweet in Farsi.