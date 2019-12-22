News

Protesters leave manure outside Ford’s constituency office

December 23, 2019
1 Min Read

Toronto Police say protesters dumped manure in entrance of Premier Doug Ford’s constituency workplace on Sunday.

Investigators responded to a name in regards to the incident at his Etobicoke workplace round midday, however no police report was filed and no costs have been laid.

An announcement from the premier’s workplace says that if a response is what the protesters are in search of, they’re not getting one from Ford.

The assertion wished the protesters a Merry Christmas and says the federal government hopes they’ve a extra productive new 12 months.

Local weather activists Extinction Rebel issued a press release taking credit score for the stunt.

“Extinction Rebellion (XR) has brought the climate emergency to the constituency office of Premier Doug Ford, in response to Ontario’s auditor general effectively declaring that the Ford Conservatives’ climate action program is a load of crap,” the assertion stated.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment