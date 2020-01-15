Protesters Throw Eggs, Jostle Outgoing Guatemalan President: Report

Moments later Jimmy Morales was caught by a plastic object and the eggs. (File)

Guatemala Metropolis:

Protesters surrounded outgoing Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales late on Tuesday, throwing eggs at him and his vp as they sought to take up new posts that convey immunity from prosecution, simply hours after leaving workplace.

Protesters yelling “Murderer” jostled Morales’ police element and let off a loud firework as he tried to achieve a lodge that’s the momentary headquarters of Central America’s regional parliament, a Reuters witness stated.

Moments later he was caught by a plastic object and the eggs.

Morales and former Vice President Jafeth Cabrera have been on their method to be sworn in as new members of the regional parliament when protesters blocked their entry to the lodge.

Till they take their oaths of workplace within the new roles, they’re uncovered to the opportunity of arrest.

Morales was immune from prosecution whereas president. He has beforehand been investigated over accusations of marketing campaign finance violations.

