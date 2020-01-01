Protesters Usher In New Year At Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh With National Anthem

Shaheen Bagh: Individuals protest in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act in Delhi

New Delhi:

A whole bunch of individuals in south Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh ushered within the New Yr, amid the biting chilly, with a protest in opposition to the amended citizenship regulation that fast-tracks the method of giving citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims from three neighbouring international locations.

The protest, principally led by ladies, has been happening for over two weeks and likewise at a time when Delhi recorded its second-coldest December in 118 years. Some ladies introduced their youngsters alongside to the protest web site, the place individuals are huddled into tents amid a pile of blankets.

“I can see that my kids don’t have a future. As a mother, to save their future, I am out here protesting. Our rights should be given to us. And this is not just my fight. It’s about saving the Constitution too. A lot of Indians across the country will face problems due to lack of documents,” Saima, 33, advised HEARALPUBLICIST as she offers a glass of milk to one in all her youngsters. She says she’s going to put the kids to sleep earlier than she steps out within the chilly to go to Shaheen Bagh. It is the primary time she has taken half in any protest.

Different ladies who cannot depart their youngsters dwelling carry them. “I graduated from Jamia in 2014 in Political Science. There is no discrimination at Jamia based on religion… For the first time such an incident has taken place and I am strongly against it,” says Sajida Khan, 24, who got here together with her one-year-old daughter.

A whole bunch have been protesting in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh (PTI)

Locals contribute by bringing meals for the protesters. Assortment drives for blankets and different necessities are being run on Twitter.

Asma Khatun, 90, says she has been sitting at Shaheen Bagh on a regular basis from three pm to 9 pm. “We are fighting for the Constitution and for all our brothers. I want to tell those who ask me for proof, show me what were the names of your ancestors? I can show you the names of my last seven generations who have lived here,” she says.

A number of folks have been seen waving the nationwide flag at Shaheen Bagh on the final evening of 2019 on Tuesday. Others got here with placards in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act.

Because the clock struck 12 and the New Yr started, the group sang the nationwide anthem.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it can assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.