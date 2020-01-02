Protests Against Citizenship Act Continue, Varanasi Activists Get Bail

Aligarh Muslim College has prolonged the winter break retaining in view the protests

New Delhi:

Tons of of protesters on New Yr vowed to “defend the Constitution” towards the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi. Protests have been held throughout the nationwide capital with 5 Metro stations shut to take care of peace in the course of the ongoing protests. All-women’s protest at Shaheen Bagh entered its 17th day at New Yr midnight, a citizen’s group held a separate demonstration on the Structure Membership of India on Parliament Avenue.

In Assam, police personnel have been filmed beating up folks protesting on Wednesday after they waved black flags at Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The viral video confirmed the cops thrashing protesters in Nalbari district the place the Chief Minister’s convoy was passing by.

Amid the Activists of the All Assam College students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) waved black flags at Mr Sonowal at plenty of places whereas he was travelling from Guwahati to the ashram of non secular preacher Krishnaguru in Barpeta district.

As many as 69 folks, together with activist couple, Ravi Shekhar and Ekta Shekhar, who have been arrested throughout a protest towards the Citizenship Modification Act in Varanasi on December 19, have been on Wednesday granted bail by an area courtroom within the metropolis.

Listed here are LIVE Updates of the Citizenship modification protests:

1000’s of Muslims take out rally towards Citizenship Act in Kochi Holding nationwide flags and placards which learn, “Born in India, Lived in India, will die in India”, 1000’s of Muslims hit the streets on this port metropolis on the New Yr day, demanding that the Modi authorities withdraw the controversial Citizenship Modification Act.