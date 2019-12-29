“Proud Of You Priyanka”: Robert Vadra After UP Cops Stop Wife

Robert Vadra tweeted the movies from Lucknow.

Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra at present stated that it’s not a criminal offense “to be with people in need or in grief”, a day after she was stopped by cops in Lucknow when she was on her method to meet retired IPS officer arrested for opposing the Citizenship Modification Act.

Ms Gandhi on Saturday claimed that police personnel stopped her cavalcade whereas she was heading to the home of 76-year-old SR Darapuri, forcing her to hitch a experience on a celebration employee’s scooter.

“I am proud of you Priyanka for being compassionate & for reaching out to people who need you (sic),” her husband tweeted at present and shared a video that reveals the Congress chief driving pillion on a two-wheeler. “What you did was correct & there is no crime to be with people in need or in grief,” he additional wrote.

Movies from the spot on Saturday confirmed Priyanka Gandhi being stopped by policewomen as she went on foot, surrounded by supporters and securitymen. After a quick scuffle, she managed to stroll on.

“I am extremely disturbed at the way Priyanka was manhandled by the woman cops. While one held her by the throat, the other woman cop pushed her & she fell down. But she was determined & she travelled on a two-wheeler to meet family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri (sic),” he wrote.

Denying claims that Ms Gandhi was “pushed” or “held by the neck”, a Lucknow cop has stated that she was stopped “when she changed her route”.. “There is no shred of truth in the claims being made on social media that cops grabbed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s neck, pushed her,” senior police officer Archana Singh clarified in a letter to her seniors and district administration.

