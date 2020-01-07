“Proud We Aren’t Scared”: Deepika Padukone On Protests Across India

Deepika Padukone acquired reward from a number of quarters for taking a stand.

New Delhi:

At a time when many A-listers in Bollywood are cagey about taking a stand on the Citizenship Modification Act and the assault on the Jawaharlal Nehru College, actor Deepika Padukone has expressed her admiration for a technology that isn’t afraid to battle for what it believes.

“I feel proud that we are not scared of expressing ourselves. It (is good) that we are thinking of our country and its future. Whatever may be our point of view, it is nice to see people coming out on to the streets and elsewhere to voice their opinions,” she informed HEARALPUBLICIST in an interview on Monday, at the same time as protests continued throughout the nation.

The Padmaavat star additionally mentioned that it turns into important for individuals to place forth their views in the event that they “want to see a change in society and life”.

Deepika Padukone met injured scholar chief Aishe Ghosh throughout her go to to JNU.

She went a step additional on Tuesday by visiting the Jawaharlal Nehru College campus, which had turn into a goal of masked assailants two days in the past. Over 30 college students and school members of the celebrated establishment have been injured because the assailants went from hostel to hostel, mercilessly assaulting their occupants with sticks and iron rods.

Although Deepika Padukone didn’t converse on the college, she was seen standing with a bunch of scholars who have been attacked, together with Jawaharlal Nehru College College students Union president Aishe Ghosh. Former scholar chief Kanhaiya Kumar was additionally current on the event.

The actor’s determination to take a stand on the difficulty sparked a name to boycott her upcoming film Chhapaak, and by night, a hashtag elevating this very demand had already begun trending on Twitter. Nonetheless, two different hashtags — #DeepikaPadukone and #ISupportDeepika – weren’t far behind, indicating that she has a sizeable share of wellwishers too.

A number of Bollywood personalities corresponding to actor Swara Bhasker and director Anurag Kashyap who’ve brazenly criticised the Citizenship Modification Act and the assault on the Jawaharlal Nehru College got here out in help of Deepika Padukone.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and a bunch of actors had condemned the assault on the Jawaharlal Nehru College.