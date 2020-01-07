‘Prozac Nation’ author Elizabeth Wurtzel dead at 52

Elizabeth Wurtzel, the writer of best-selling memoir Prozac Nation: Younger And Depressed In America, has died.

The author handed away in a New York Metropolis hospital on Tuesday, in keeping with the New York Instances. She was 52.

In her breakthrough memoir, she documented her struggles with despair and substance abuse, however neither contributed to her dying.

Wurtzel’s husband, Jim Freed, has cited issues from leptomeningeal illness, a situation that outcomes from most cancers spreading to the cerebrospinal fluid, as the reason for dying.

Born in Manhattan, Wurtzel was a gifted scholar who gained admission to Harvard College, the place she struggled with despair.

She later gained a journalism award from Rolling Stone and have become a music critic for the New Yorker and New York Magazines.

She printed Prozac Nation in 1994. The memoir was tailored right into a 2001 film, starring Christina Ricci.

Wurtzel was recognized with breast most cancers in 2015.