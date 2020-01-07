Prozac Nation author Elizabeth Wurtzel passes away at the age of 52

By Marlene Lenthang For Dailymail.com

Elizabeth Wurtzel, the creator of the acclaimed confessional memoir Prozac Nation: Younger and Depressed in America, has died on the age of 52.

She handed away on Tuesday at a Manhattan hospital following an extended battle with breast most cancers.

The creator introduced her prognosis again in 2015 and had a double mastectomy.

Nevertheless, the most cancers metastasized to her mind and she or he handed away from problems from leptomeningeal illness, an sickness that takes place when most cancers spreads to the cerebrospinal fluid.

Her memoir, revealed on the age of 26 in 1994, was groundbreaking for its candid account of melancholy and drug dependancy.

The e book, named after the primary antidepressant she was one of many first to be prescribed, revealed her harrowing journey with melancholy.

‘By turns wrenching and comical, self-indulgent and self-aware, ‘Prozac Nation’ possesses the uncooked candor of Joan Didion’s essays, the irritating emotional exhibitionism of Sylvia Plath’s ‘Bell Jar’ and the wry, darkish humor of a Bob Dylan tune,’ New York Occasions e book critic Michiko Kakutani wrote.

Her e book was praised for sparking dialogue about medical melancholy.

In a following memoir, revealed in 2002 on the age of 35, entitled Extra, Now, Once more, she documented her drug abuse that landed her out and in or rehab.

Her writing made her a Gen X movie star who helped revive the private memoir style within the 1990s.