Again in October 2019, the PS4 reached 102 million items bought, making it the second best-selling console of all time, trailing solely the PS2 (157 million). Now, the PS4 has surpassed 106 million items bought, persevering with its reign because the best-selling console of this era. 1.15 billion PS4 video games have additionally been bought worldwide throughout bodily retailers and the PS Retailer, together with 103 million month-to-month lively customers on the HEARALPUBLICIST Community.

Of these 103 million customers, 38.eight million have HEARALPUBLICIST Plus memberships, which provides customers particular reductions on the PS Retailer, tonline entry to most video games, and two “free” PS4 video games every month (January’s video games are the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Assortment and Goat Simulator). And it was revealed that over 5 million PSVR items have been bought because the headset’s debut in 2016, making it the best-selling VR headset of all time. These stats had been all revealed by SIE President Jim Ryan throughout the CES 2020 press convention.

A lot of the small gaming portion convention was dedicated to PS4 and the corporate’s dedication to innovate whereas being “the best place to play.” There have been a number of tidbits pertaining to the PS5, just like the system’s “new” brand, however Ryan assured us that extra details about the next-generation console could be coming later this yr (which is pretty apparent given the truth that it releases this yr). An official PS5 reveal date has not been introduced publicly as of but, however the console is about to launch on the finish of 2020 at an unspecified date solely outlined as “holiday 2020.”

As for the PS4, there are nonetheless a few swan songs within the works previous to the launch of the PS5. Marvel’s Iron Man VR is scheduled to launch on February 28th, Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake is about to launch on March third, The Final of Us Half II comes Might 29th, and Ghost of Tsushima has an unannounced summer season 2020 launch window.