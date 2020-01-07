At CES 2020, Sony took a while at the beginning of its press convention to disclose the PS5…

…brand.

That’s it. Except for saying some (relatively spectacular) stats for the PS4 and utilizing some buzzwords to speak up what’s coming, the one “new” factor Sony’s Jim Ryan needed to present at CES 2020 was the brand new brand for the PS5. Sure, it appears to be like mighty acquainted as a result of it stays inside the established branding, primarily simply changing the four with a 5. No, we didn’t get a take a look at the console itself. No, Sony didn’t discuss further particulars, and no, Sony didn’t even exhibit any next-gen video games.

Ryan did be certain that to reiterate the already-known options of the PS5, together with ray tracing, the up to date controller (nonetheless not formally known as the DualShock 5), and the SSD that may cut back load occasions. Nonetheless, these are all identified components of the upcoming console. Individuals who have been hoping for even a glimpse of one thing new or a small nugget of recent data will simply need to take the official PS5 brand as a comfort prize whereas we quietly await Sony’s subsequent announcement.

One key factor Ryan did be certain that to spotlight on the finish was that HEARALPUBLICIST is all about group. A picture of followers signing the PS wall at PSX appeared behind him. Whereas his wording was fastidiously chosen to not betray or tease the rest, he did appear to insinuate that future bulletins relating to the PS5 might revolve across the group. This lends lots of weight to rumors a couple of huge reveal occasion, just like the PS4’s reveal in February 2013 previous to its launch later that yr.

Regardless of Sony not saying something concerning the PS5 proper now, there are fairly a number of leaks and rumors floating round. Photos of the PS5 devkit and next-gen controller have made their approach on-line, and persons are tearing aside each new patent submitting for any trace they’ll discover about Sony’s upcoming console. For now, we’ll have to stay affected person for a short time longer, however hey, no less than we now have that good new PS5 brand to take a look at whereas we wait.