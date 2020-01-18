PSA: Overwatch’s Lunar New Year Event Is Now Live, Celebrate Year of the Rat With New Content

Overwatch‘s annual lunar new year celebrations have officially kicked off, with a modified Capture the Flag mode, weekly challenges, and new cosmetics. You can now celebrate Year of the Rat by downloading the game’s newest patch, which incorporates some hero updates.

An summary of the occasion is as follows:

NEW GAME MODE: CTF BLITZ

Seize the Flag returns to the Arcade for Lunar New Yr

CTF Blitz is a modified model of the Seize the Flag we’re introducing with the Lunar patch this yr

The flags are a lot nearer than earlier than, on the places that additional time video games sometimes go to

As a substitute of three captures, you want six to win

WEEKLY CHALLENGES

Weekly Challenges are again for Lunar New Yr, permitting you to unlock limited-time rewards by profitable 9 video games

Rewards embrace an array of participant icons, sprays, and Epic skins Week 1: Monk Doomfist Week 2: Historical Bronze Winston Week three: Paper Slicing Wrecking Ball



NEW COSMETICS

four Legendary skins Opera Brigitte Face Changer Sombra Masks Dancer Moira Samul Nori Lucio

three Epic skins

Participant icons, emotes, sprays

Hero updates included within the patch are as follows:

Baptiste

Immortality Discipline

Most length diminished from eight to five seconds

Cooldown elevated from 20 to 25 seconds

Amplification Matrix

Final value elevated by 20%

Mei

Endothermic Blaster (Major Fireplace)

Slowing impact now reduces enemy motion velocity from 20-70%, down from 30-90%

Slowing impact length diminished from 1.5 to 1.zero second

D.Va

Boosters

Cooldown decreased from 5 to three seconds

Orisa

Fortify

Harm discount diminished from 50% to 40%

Hanzo

Storm Bow (Major Fireplace)

Most projectile velocity diminished from 125 to 110

Doomfist

Rising Uppercut

Restoration time elevated from zero.2 to zero.35 seconds

