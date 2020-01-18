PSA: Overwatch’s Lunar New Year Event Is Now Live, Celebrate Year of the Rat With New Content

Overwatch‘s annual lunar new year celebrations have officially kicked off, with a modified Capture the Flag mode, weekly challenges, and new cosmetics. You can now celebrate Year of the Rat by downloading the game’s newest patch, which incorporates some hero updates.
An summary of the occasion is as follows:
NEW GAME MODE: CTF BLITZ
-
Seize the Flag returns to the Arcade for Lunar New Yr
-
CTF Blitz is a modified model of the Seize the Flag we’re introducing with the Lunar patch this yr
-
The flags are a lot nearer than earlier than, on the places that additional time video games sometimes go to
-
As a substitute of three captures, you want six to win
WEEKLY CHALLENGES
-
Weekly Challenges are again for Lunar New Yr, permitting you to unlock limited-time rewards by profitable 9 video games
-
Rewards embrace an array of participant icons, sprays, and Epic skins
-
Week 1: Monk Doomfist
-
Week 2: Historical Bronze Winston
-
Week three: Paper Slicing Wrecking Ball
-
NEW COSMETICS
-
four Legendary skins
-
Opera Brigitte
-
Face Changer Sombra
-
Masks Dancer Moira
-
Samul Nori Lucio
-
-
three Epic skins
-
Participant icons, emotes, sprays
Hero updates included within the patch are as follows:
Baptiste
Immortality Discipline
- Most length diminished from eight to five seconds
- Cooldown elevated from 20 to 25 seconds
Amplification Matrix
- Final value elevated by 20%
Mei
Endothermic Blaster (Major Fireplace)
- Slowing impact now reduces enemy motion velocity from 20-70%, down from 30-90%
- Slowing impact length diminished from 1.5 to 1.zero second
D.Va
Boosters
- Cooldown decreased from 5 to three seconds
Orisa
Fortify
- Harm discount diminished from 50% to 40%
Hanzo
Storm Bow (Major Fireplace)
- Most projectile velocity diminished from 125 to 110
Doomfist
Rising Uppercut
- Restoration time elevated from zero.2 to zero.35 seconds
For extra on Overwatch, take a look at our hub.
