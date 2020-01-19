PSA: Some Walmart U.S. Stores Are Selling DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment Early for $25

A lot of US-based Reddit customers have revealed that they’ve been capable of buy DualShock four’s again button attachment from their native Walmart shops forward of launch date for $25. The merchandise will formally launch on January 23rd and can value $30.

Whereas photographs of the attachment and accompanying Walmart receipts have been supplied, we don’t have a set checklist of shops which might be promoting it early (one receipt mentions Carson Metropolis, NV). Some customers have reported that they tried a number of shops earlier than they discovered one the place they have been capable of make an early buy and avail a $5 low cost. So head over to your native retailer(s) and see in case you luck out.

As a reminder, the attachment comes with the next options:

Responsive Again Buttons and Excessive-fidelity OLED Display: The 2 again buttons can map as much as 16 totally different actions akin to triangle, circle, R1 and R2 to call a couple of and supply superb tactile suggestions, so you’ll be able to leap and slide with out lacking a beat. The attachment additionally options an built-in OLED show that gives actual time info round button assignments.

The attachment will even be out there at Finest Purchase and Goal. Within the UK, it’ll be unique to GAME.

Tell us in case you’re capable of snag the merchandise and from the place!

