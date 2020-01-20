Psicosis II Explains Confrontation With Konnan & Makes More Accusations

Konnan didn’t have the most effective dialog with Psicosis II exterior of the Influence Wrestling tv taping in Mexico Metropolis. He obtained slapped round a bit, however there was a purpose for that.

Psicosis just lately spoke to President XL and he defined the complete scenario. He didn’t imply to trigger a bunch of controversy. Psicosis additionally defined his present working settlement with AAA. In an interview translated from Spanish, Psicosis II stated:

“I think what happened yesterday (slapping konnan) caused a lot of controversy. That was not my intention. You know me, I am someone that is calm but if you come looking for trouble. You will find it. This was something I explained to Konnan. So when someone upsets me past my limit, I have to confront them. That’s what happened. It was merely personal reasons that caused that reaction.” “I am still working for AAA. He is still part of AAA. Even though I get little work from them. Mostly with a few regional promoters. Not on TV. My situation is due to a variety of reasons but that’s not my problem or what caused yesterday’s actions to happen. It was personal.” “What it is, is that Nicho is a very good friend of his and he (Konnan) boasts that he’s the only Psicosis. That he can do what he pleases and take the character to all these shows and promoters. Konnan told me to fix it however I could. I warned him in October about it.” “I could not see him until now that I had a show that day.”

When he was requested what he advised Konnan, he defined their interplay. He went with associates as a result of he claims to know what sort of individual Konnan might be, no matter that may suggest.

“Yesterday I went with 2 friends. I know what kind of person he (Konnan) is. So I had someone record our interaction. This way I have proof of what went down. This day that video has been useful because I received a call of complaint that I pushed the woman that came to my side during this and I never pushed her. I only moved her out of path.” “I’m here. I told you I was going to fix this face to face. What do you have to say?”

Psicosis revealed that Konnan stated he had no thought what he was speaking about. So, he slapped him. He went on to clarify that he wished Konnan to combat him and put actions behind his phrases.

“I am 52. He is 52. He is not an old man.” If he’s in his present state from all of the vices he par-takes in. That’s not my downside.“ “If I used to be a foul grasping individual I’d have killed him with blows. However I’m not like that. I’m not going to harm somebody that didn’t even defend themselves. Psicosis calls for Konnan doesn’t promote Nicho to different promoters as Psicosis. Or take bookings for Nicho as that character.”

The interviewer on President XL stated that he has heard how Konnan mistreats folks. He stated that Konnan is definitely provoked to anger and he accused him of being bodily abusive at instances as effectively.

“I have warned Dorian. Konnan is fantastic at managing a TV production, the wrestlers and the locker room.”

It doesn’t sound like Psicosis II is leaving AAA, however there could be some dangerous tales floating round about Konnan popping out of this example.

