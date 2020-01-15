PStet exam 2019: Punjab STET Admit Card can be released today

PSTET 2019: Punjab State Trainer Eligibility Check ) Admit card could be issued at present. The candidates who utilized will be capable to obtain the admit card by visiting the official web site of the Punjab Trainer Eligibility Check. Let me let you know that earlier this examination was to be held in December 2019. It was later rescheduled for 19 January.

It’s being instructed that the PSTET examination has been pushed ahead resulting from non-randomization of roll quantity. Investigation orders have additionally been given on this matter. For the primary time it was reported that the examination was postponed resulting from administrative causes.

Tell us that the registration course of for PSTET 2019 began on three November. The candidates got 25 November time to use, which was now prolonged to December three.

After the discharge of the admit card, it is possible for you to to obtain it from the web site.

For this, first go to pseb.ac.in or PSTET pstet.internet. Click on on the corridor ticket hyperlink on the house web page right here, after this fill your registration quantity and password and obtain your admit card.