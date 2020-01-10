“Psychological Warfare”: Iran Denies Ukraine Plane Was Hit By Missile

Dubai:

Iran denied on Thursday Ukrainian airliner that crashed close to Tehran had been hit by a missile, Iranian authorities spokesman Ali Rabiei stated in an announcement, based on state TV.

“All these reports are a psychological warfare against Iran. All those countries whose citizens were aboard the plane can send representatives and we urge Boeing to send its representative to join the process of investigating the black box”.

