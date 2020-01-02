Psychologist Dr Christine Tizzard of British Cyprus woman 19 convicted of making up rape on GMB

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

A psychologist who has assessed the British teenager convicted of mendacity about being gang-raped in Cyprus has stated she is experiencing ‘extraordinarily scary’ signs of put up traumatic stress dysfunction.

Dr Christine Tizzard, of West Sussex, has been in touch with the 19-year-old lady who was discovered responsible of ‘public mischief’ by a Cyprian court docket this week.

The lady from Derbyshire, who can’t be named for authorized causes, says she was raped by 12 Israeli males at a resort within the celebration resort of Aiya Napa in July.

Dealing with one yr in jail, Dr Tizzard says the lady is more likely to be experiencing ‘hyper arousal, emotional numbing, flashbacks, nightmares and hypersomnia’.

She advised Good Morning Britain immediately: ‘My issues are principally that as time goes on her situation is deteriorating. It is vitally essential that she will entry expert therapy.’

An internet fundraiser entitled ‘Assist Teen Sufferer Get Justice In Cyprus’ has raised greater than £114,000 in the direction of the household’s authorized charges thus far.

Yesterday, the lady’s mom advised the BBC her daughter is sleeping 18 to 20 hours a day, which is a symptom the situation hypersomnia.

She advised the Right this moment programme: ‘She must get again to the UK to get that handled – that is my absolute major focus.

‘She will be able to’t be handled right here as a result of listening to international males talking loudly will set off an episode.

‘She’s additionally fairly withdrawn which could be very unhappy for me to see. And she or he additionally experiences hallucinations.

‘It wants resolving in any other case she’s going to hold on having this for the remainder of her life’.

The lady (pictured centre outdoors court docket) from Derbyshire, who can’t be named for authorized causes, says she was raped by 12 Israeli males at a resort within the celebration resort of Aiya Napa in July

‘s mom additionally demanded Britons boycott the celebration resort of Ayia Napa, calling it ‘unsafe’, and saying any sufferer of crime shall be at greatest ‘laughed at’ by police or within the worst circumstances ‘handled like my daughter’.

Requested about whether or not she thought the resort was secure for Britons, Dr Tizzard stated: ‘All I can say is that it is about minding your self.

‘I would not need any of my feminine members of the family to be on the market unaccompanied these days.’

Probed on whether or not initially withdrew a few of the rape allegations as a result of she was ‘underneath strain’, Dr Tizzard stated: ‘Clearly I am unable to touch upon the exact elements of the case.

Among the Israeli males who have been initially accused of rape are seen arriving in court docket on July 25. The lady’s household say police protected them and handled her as a legal from the beginning

‘However what I can say is that people who find themselves affected by PTSD are extraordinarily simply overwhelmed.

‘When that occurs they are going to do something to launch that psychological strain.’

She added that there extra consciousness must be raised of circumstances of PTSD among the many civilian inhabitants outdoors the Armed Forces.

Dr Tizzard stated: ‘My actual issues are that this PTSD will not resolve except she comes dwelling

‘She can be left with enduring signs. She must be dwelling the place she might be handled as quickly as doable.’

