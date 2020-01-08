PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update: How to get unreleased version before anyone else?

This needs to be the good PUBG Cell trick, EVER!!!













PUBG Cell gamers are being handled with frequent updates of late, introducing new options, weapons and recreation modes to reinforce the gaming expertise. Now, the builders of the favored battle-royale cellular title need a few of its gamers to see what’s to come back earlier than anybody else. That is made potential by recruiting beta testers.

Majority of PUBG Cell gamers are presently on zero.16.zero replace and shortly to obtain zero.16.5 replace with Season 11 adjustments amongst different new options. However some customers have the chance to get chosen as a beta tester, which can give them entry to unreleased options within the recreation earlier than the world sees them.

Tips on how to grow to be PUBG Cell beta tester?

PUBG Cell has opted an unconventional methodology for its beta testing program. As a substitute of utilizing the native beta program on App Retailer known as TestFlight or on Play Retailer, PUBG Cell is recruiting who could be part of its unique beta membership. Whereas anybody can apply to grow to be a PUBG Cell beta tester, the PUBG Cell crew has the ultimate say.

PUBG Cell gamers can apply for beta tester program by filling out a survey type [HERE] and confirming the age.

PUBG Cell beta check type requires gamers to reply questions like present account stage, in-game person ID, highest rank, season and extra.

Gamers are additionally requested which platform they’re taking part in the sport in, iOS or Android. If it’s the former, then the participant should choose the iPhone mannequin and in case of Android then the processor have to be chosen.

After filling out the shape, when the participant hits the submit choice, PUBG Cell crew will obtain the appliance. If chosen, the participant can be contacted through e-mail.

PUBG Cell zero.17.zero: Anticipated options

PUBG Cell zero.17.zero replace is an enormous one and sure to deliver a number of new options, together with weapons, maps and extra. The upcoming replace within the recreation is anticipated to deliver new options like a lantern to assist in day/night time mode, drone inside a Tremendous Field to spy on enemies, chilly climate, animals comparable to deer and hen, ache killer dispenser and the flexibility to throw pan and crowbar.

As soon as we get entry to PUBG Cell beta program, we’ll make sure to check it and report our findings.

Phrase of warning

Earlier than signing up as a beta tester, gamers should bear in mind two issues. PUBG Cell beta variations are buggy in comparison with the secure model. Until you’ve got a secondary account or keenness to see PUBG Cell’s new options, it isn’t such a good suggestion to enrol for the beta.

In addition to occasional bugs, you will not be capable of play with your folks on a decrease model of the sport. Teaming up as a squad or duo in PUBG Cell requires all gamers to be on the identical model. However it’s probably that gamers will get a separate beta app for testing, so the common gameplay will not be affected. Solely factor is you’d find yourself with two PUBG Cell information on the telephone, utilizing up your treasured storage.