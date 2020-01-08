Public high school teachers hold one-day strike in many locations

Ontario is bracing for extra instructor job motion Wednesday as collective agreements with most educators within the province stay an elusive purpose.

Roughly 15,000 members of the Ontario Secondary Faculty Academics’ Federation (OSSTF) will maintain a one-day strike at various boards throughout the province, together with the Peel District Faculty Board — the fourth such strike for the reason that starting of December.

OSSTF President Harvey Bischof supplied to name off the motion if the provincial authorities agreed to 2018/19 staffing ranges for academics and training staff however stated that proposal was rejected.

“Clearly this government wants to continue to erode the quality of education in Ontario,” Bischof stated on-line.

The OSSTF is asking the federal government to desert its plans to extend class sizes and mandate two e-learning credit.

The union can also be in search of a wage enhance of about 2% and a advantages hike of about 6% — properly above the federal government’s provide of a 1% annual increase in compensation.

Schooling Minister Stephen Lecce stated mother and father need investments to assist pupil success, not compensation, and imagine that strikes by unions are hurting their children.

“We agree with Ontario parents,” Lecce stated in a press release Tuesday. “This is why we will continue to vigorously champion the interests of students and seek stability for parents in 2020, who are frustrated and tired of the union-led escalation that began in 2019. This continued strike action is unfair to students and their families.”

In line with the federal government, it has bargaining dates with the Elementary Academics’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) and the Ontario English Catholic Academics’ Affiliation (OECTA) however the mediator has not referred to as the province and OSSTF again to the desk.

Along with Peel District, Algoma District Faculty Board, Huron-Superior Catholic District Faculty Board, Better Essex County District Faculty Board, Avon Maitland District Faculty Board, District Faculty Board of Niagara, Limestone District Faculty Board and Renfrew County District Faculty Board will see a full withdrawal of companies by OSSTF academics and training staff.

OSSTF has been withdrawing some companies, together with administrative and EQAO-related duties, since November.

Though the federal government has inked a cope with CUPE training staff with a 1% annual enhance, a clause in that contract ensures its members the identical compensation enhance negotiated by different training unions.

If the OSSTF calls for had been agreed to and prolonged to all unionized academics and training staff in Ontario, it might value the provincial treasury $7 billion over three years, Lecce stated.

