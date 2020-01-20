Public Service Commission: 185 posts of NT and BDO increased in PCS 2019

PCS of Public Service Fee 2019 There’s excellent news for the candidates who appeared within the preliminary examination. On this recruitment, Naib Tehsildar (NT) Ok 150 and Block Growth Officer (BDO) Ok

Posts have elevated. With this, now the variety of posts on this recruitment 309 has elevated 2018. Has occurred.

Candidates showing within the preliminary examination had been involved with the variety of posts in PCS 2019 decrease than the earlier three recruits. Their concern was additionally elevated as a result of the variety of candidates to be cleared for the pre to primary examination by the Fee 18 has been diminished from the fold 13. This new system has come into impact with PCS 2019. It’s clear that after rising the variety of posts, now six and a half thousand candidates in PCS Pre might be profitable for the primary examination whereas 309 Solely 4 thousand candidates had been profitable in the primary examination for the publish.

PCS 2019 Earlier than the declaration of the results of Pre, the federal government will get the details about the vacant posts, which might be included on this recruitment. Subsequently it’s attainable that the variety of posts will improve additional until the result’s declared.

Please inform that Preliminary Examination of PCS, ACF and RFO 2019 15 passed off on December 2019. Of the 544664 candidates who utilized, 318624 appeared within the examination whereas 226040 had been absent. . Exams had been made in 19 cities of the state 1166 was organized in two shifts on the facilities.

Reply Key was launched on the third day

The Fee launched the Reply Key on December, three days after the PCS Preliminary Examination 17. Objections together with proof had been taken from him. There isn’t any official details about the results of the pre-commission, however it’s believed that the consequence could be declared by the top of January or the primary week of February. As a result of 20 its primary examination is proposed from April. The Fee may also have to offer enough time to the profitable candidates for the primary examination.

Among the many two recruitments, the very best posts of NT had been

Together with Deputy Collector and Deputy SP in PCS 2016 26 633 kind of posts to be chosen. However 630 posts had been chosen. The best 209 posts on this recruitment had been that of Naib Tehsildar. Whereas the PCS 2017 consists of 27 kind Ok 676 Most in posts 114 The publish belonged to the Naib Tehsildar. 2016 and 2017 in PCS 2018 ) (Greater than posts are included however the variety of posts of Naib Tehsildar on this recruitment is kind of much less. The primary examination of PCS 2018 has been accomplished however the consequence has not been declared but.