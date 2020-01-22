Pueblo East edges by Pueblo Central, wins 54-50

The Pueblo Central Wildcats narrowly misplaced to the Pueblo East Eagles in a 54-50 recreation on Tuesday.

Pueblo Central was paced in scoring by Brandon Martin who put up 18 factors. Kyle Bigley helped the hassle by chipping in 12 factors.

Subsequent up for every group, Pueblo East will play host to Pueblo County, whereas Pueblo Central will journey to play Pueblo Centennial.

Pueblo East has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.



This story was created with know-how supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is obtainable.