News

Pueblo East edges by Pueblo Central, wins 54-50

January 23, 2020
1 Min Read

The Pueblo Central Wildcats narrowly misplaced to the Pueblo East Eagles in a 54-50 recreation on Tuesday.

Pueblo Central was paced in scoring by Brandon Martin who put up 18 factors. Kyle Bigley helped the hassle by chipping in 12 factors.

Subsequent up for every group, Pueblo East will play host to Pueblo County, whereas Pueblo Central will journey to play Pueblo Centennial.

Pueblo East has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Publish right this moment

This story was created with know-how supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is obtainable.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment