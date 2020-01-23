News

Pueblo East fends off Pueblo Central, 54-50

January 24, 2020
The Pueblo Central Wildcats narrowly misplaced to the Pueblo East Eagles in a 54-50 contest on Tuesday.

Pueblo Central was paced in scoring by Brandon Martin who accounted for 18 factors. Kyle Bigley and Kadyn Betts additionally had productive performances contributing 12 factors and 9 factors, respectively.

Subsequent up for every workforce, Pueblo East will play host to Pueblo County, whereas Pueblo Central will journey to play Pueblo Centennial.

Pueblo East has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.

