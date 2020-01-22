Pueblo South outlasts Pueblo County, profitable by a rating of 50-36 on Tuesday.

Each groups will keep at residence of their subsequent contest, with Pueblo South internet hosting Pueblo West and Pueblo County taking over Pueblo East.

No workforce or participant statistics have been reported for this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Submit immediately



This story was created with expertise offered by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is accessible.