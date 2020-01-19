January 19, 2020 | 12:34am

A streaking meteor hovering low over Puerto Rico amazed and unsettled residents already grappling with devastating earthquakes.

Puerto Ricans posted photographs and movies of the fireball on social media after it handed overhead Friday afternoon — with some fearing that it was a crashing plane.

Eddie Irizarry, an astronomy professor in Puerto Rico and vice chairman of the Caribbean Astronomy Society, instructed the Related Press the meteor was possible a number of ft lengthy and was seen for about 10 seconds from all around the island.

“That makes it into quite a rare event,” Irizarry mentioned.

A Nationwide Climate Service satellite tv for pc noticed the fireball at round four:30 p.m Friday.

Rafael Rivera was in northern Puerto Rico because it hurtled by way of the sky.

“It was a loud noise,” Rivera instructed the AP. “I see this ball of fire, very fast and very big, and I said, ‘Wow, that can’t be a plane because it’s going too fast.’”

Puerto Rico was nonetheless recovering from 2017’s Hurricane Maria and Irma when it was ravaged by a collection of violent earthquakes — together with a 6.four tremor — final week.

It was reported earlier this week that the Trump administration could be ending its months-long maintain of greater than $eight billion in catastrophe support reduction for the island.