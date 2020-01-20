January 20, 2020 | 1:32pm

Protesters in Puerto Rico referred to as for Gov. Wanda Vazquez to resign Monday after shops of aid provides have been discovered unused in a locked warehouse over the weekend because the island reels from a robust earthquake.

Dozens gathered exterior La Fortaleza, Puerto Rico’s governor’s mansion, banging on frying pans, denouncing Vazquez and holding indicators with messages together with “Government, Absent, Criminal, Negligent.”

“I have never come out to protest but this caused me so much anger and indignation,” protester Rubi Oliveras advised El Vocero newspaper. “How is it possible that you say you care about the country and yet you let so many people die while hiding these supplies?”

Information of the unused emergency provides unfold on social media Saturday when an area blogger posted a Fb video of indignant residents storming the power, which housed water, cots and different aid provides relationship again to Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Ponce Mayor Maria Melendez mentioned she was outraged by the invention.

“I spent several days requesting cots and water,” mentioned Melendez. “They sent me to Cabo Rojo for the cots and to San Juan for the water. If I had known that those supplies were there I would have demanded that they be taken out immediately.”

Vazquez claimed she was additionally at midnight in regards to the stash of provides and fired three prime authorities officers over the weekend — the director of emergency administration and the commissioners of the housing and household departments.

Reduction provides discovered from Hurricane Maria in a warehouse. REUTERS

However protesters mentioned they have been holding her accountable.

“The country is outraged by all the events in which the government has failed us, especially what happened to the warehouse in Ponce with all the stores that must be there,” Justin Jesus Santiago advised the newspaper El Nuevo Dia.

Resident Lopez Rivera advised El Vocero that “the government has never been prepared for any crisis.”

“The same with Maria, the same with the earthquake,” Rivera mentioned. “They are always looking out for themselves. I doubt that the governor is ready to manage a crisis like this one.”

Final week’s 6.Four-magnitude earthquake killed at the least one particular person and brought about an estimated $200 million in injury, sending greater than 7,000 individuals to emergency shelters.

The island can also be nonetheless not absolutely recovered from Maria, a Class 5 hurricane that hit the island in September 2017, killing greater than three,000 individuals and leaving a lot of the island in ruins.