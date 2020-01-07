January 7, 2020 | 5:41am

A collapsed constructing with automobile crushed beneath, following an earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico. AP

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico earlier than daybreak on Tuesday, the biggest in a sequence of quakes which have struck the U.S. territory in latest days and prompted heavy harm in some areas.

A tsunami alert was initially issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, however later canceled.

The Electrical Energy Authority reported an island-wide energy outage.

The U.S. Geological Survey mentioned the quake hit at four:24 a.m. simply south of the island at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. It initially gave the magnitude as 6.6 however later adjusted it.

Albert Rodríguez, who’s from the southwest city of Guánica, mentioned the tsunami sirens went off earlier than officers canceled the alert. He mentioned there may be widespread harm in his neighborhood.

“The road is cracked in the middle and it lifted up,” he mentioned.

Víctor Huérfano, director of Puerto Rico’s Seismic Community, instructed The Related Press that he doesn’t have quick experiences of harm or accidents as a result of communications are down for a lot of the island. He mentioned officers within the massive southern coastal metropolis of Ponce instructed him there was widespread harm.

“We expect that this will be the largest quake for now,” he mentioned. “The aftershocks will continue for some time.”

Puerto Rico’s governor, Wanda Vasquez, instructed station Radioisla simply earlier than 6 a.m. that there had been no quick experiences of deaths. She mentioned she was closing authorities workplaces for the day and urged residents to stay calm and never test harm to their properties till daylight.

Automobiles are crushed beneath a house that collapsed after an earthquake hit Guanica, Puerto Rico. AP Clothes hangs to dry inside on the highest ground, the second ground, of a house with collapsed roof after an earthquake hit Guanica, Puerto Rico. AP

A 5.Eight-magnitude quake that struck early Monday morning collapsed 5 properties within the southwest coastal city of Guánica and closely broken dozens of others. It additionally prompted small landslides and energy outages. The quake was adopted by a string of smaller temblors.

The shake collapsed a coastal rock formation that had fashioned a type of rounded window, Punta Ventana, that was a well-liked vacationer draw within the southwest city of Guayanilla.

Residents within the south of the island have been terrified to enter their properties for worry that one other quake will convey buildings down.

The flurry of quakes in Puerto Rico’s southern area started the evening of Dec. 28. Victor Huerfano, director of Puerto Rico’s Seismic Community, instructed the AP that shallow quakes have been occurring alongside three faults in Puerto Rico’s southwest area: Lajas Valley, Montalva Level and the Guayanilla Canyon.

He mentioned the quakes general come because the North American plate and the Caribbean plate squeeze Puerto Rico.

One of many largest and most damaging earthquakes to hit Puerto Rico occurred in October 1918, when a magnitude 7.three quake struck close to the island’s northwest coast, unleashing a tsunami and killing 116 individuals.