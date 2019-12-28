Pujara Takes Wicket In Ranji, Dhawan Comes Up With Hilarious Comment

Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara each utilised their time away from worldwide duties by enjoying for his or her respective Ranji Trophy sides. The 2 batsmen had a combined outing for his or her respective sides. Whereas Dhawan scored a century for Delhi, Pujara hit a fifty within the first innings however failed miserably within the second innings. Aside from batting, Pujara even contributed with the ball as he picked up a wicket on his second ball. He eliminated Uttar Pradesh’s Mohit Jangra for seven. Pujara, who will not be recognized for his bowling, took to Instagram to share the video of him taking the wicket and his celebration thereafter. His worldwide teammate Dhawan determined to take a dig at his operating between wickets and trolled him. Whereas praising Pujara’s bowling, Dhawan commented, “Bhai kabhie itne tez dash operating karte waqt bhi maar liya kar. Effectively bowled waise“.

Pujara’s bowling acquired applause from Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who commented, “Incredible!! It’s time to bowl more..”.

Pujara’s failure with the bat meant Saurashtra suffered a humiliating innings and 72-run defeat in opposition to Uttar Pradesh.

In reply to Saurashtra’s first innings whole of 331 runs, Uttar Pradesh posted a mammoth 523 runs, thereby taking an enormous 192-run lead of their first innings.

Within the second innings, Saurashtra have been bundled out for a meagre 120 runs. The win by an innings margin helped UP accumulate seven factors, whereas Saurashtra went pointless.

For Delhi, each their senior gamers Dhawan and Ishant Sharma starred as they defeated Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Dhawan led wit the bat scoring 140 and 21 within the two innings whereas Ishant spearheaded their bowling assault, claiming eight wickets within the match, 4 in every innings.