Pune Metro: 3-Coach Train With 900-Passenger Capacity To Go On Trial

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unveiling a duplicate coach.

Pune:

The trial run of Pune Metro will happen quickly as a three-coach prepare with a capability of 900 passengers has arrived from Nagpur, an announcement from the Maharashtra chief minister’s workplace stated on Friday.

A duplicate coach was unveiled by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Friday.

One of many coaches can be reserved for girls, it stated.

The coaches are made from chrome steel, lightweight and vestibuled, it knowledgeable.

Work on Pune Metro started in June, 2017 and works like erecting pillars, observe laying, putting in indicators and so forth had been accomplished in a file 30 months.

The bottom-breaking of the road from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar was achieved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.