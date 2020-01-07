Punjab Cops Summon Raveena Tandon For ‘Hurting’ Religious Feelings

The case was registered underneath part 295-A of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational)

Shimla:

The Punjab police has summoned movie actor Raveena Tandon, producer Farah Khan and TV comic Bharti Singh for questioning in a case registered towards them for allegedly hurting spiritual sentiments of a neighborhood throughout a TV present.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sohan Singh on Tuesday stated notices had been issued to them to hitch investigation by the police within the case.

They had been booked on December 26 for allegedly hurting spiritual sentiments of a neighborhood throughout a TV present aired on December 25.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), nevertheless, stated they might not be arrested as they’ve simply been requested to hitch the investigation.

He additional stated they might request for some extra time to hitch investigation and police can grant some extra time to them.

The case was registered underneath part 295-A of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered at Ajnala police station on the premise of a criticism by Ajnala’s Christian Entrance president Sonu Jafar who had alleged that the trio had harm the spiritual sentiments of the neighborhood in the course of the TV present.

