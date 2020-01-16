Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Likely To Receive Rain Tomorrow

Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi will even see rainfall for the subsequent two days (File)

New Delhi:

Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are more likely to obtain rain/thunderstorm at the moment and tomorrow as a result of prevalence of Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over east Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan, the climate workplace predicted.

In response to the climate workplace, widespread rain can also be more likely to happen over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi within the subsequent two days.

“Isolated thunderstorm accompanied with lightning also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan on January 16,” the climate workplace mentioned in its All India Climate Warning Bulletin.

Dense fog in remoted pockets may be very seemingly over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and Tripura through the subsequent two days.