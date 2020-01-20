Punjab Minister Delays Polio Drive By Over 2 Hours For Alleged Photo Op

As per the attendees, the minister was presupposed to arrive at eight:00 am, nevertheless, he got here after 10:00 am.

Hoshiarpur:

Punjab cupboard minister Sunder Sham Arora landed right into a doable controversy after he allegedly made infants together with their dad and mom await over two hours at a polio vaccination camp in Hoshiarpur for photo-op.

Mr Arora was invited as Chief Visitor on the camp organised on Nationwide Polio Day on Sunday. As per the attendees, the minister was presupposed to arrive at eight:00 am, nevertheless, he got here after 10:00 am.

The dad and mom of the infants claimed that they requested the organisers to allow them to go after polio vaccination to the children however had been requested to attend till the picture session with Mr Arora is held.

A girl, who was ready together with her little one, instructed ANI, “It has been over an hour now. The child has slept. We have been asked to wait as the minister is yet to come. It is being said that a photo session will be held with the minister and then only, we will be allowed to go.”

Nonetheless, when requested in regards to the allegation of being late for the polio drive, Mr Arora claimed that he was instructed a unique timing of the programme.

“I was told the timings are 9:30-10:00 am. There was an incident in the city where I had to go for 10 minutes. That’s why I came late. If I knew the programme was at 8:00 am, I would have come at 8:00 am,” he stated.