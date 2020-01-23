Punjab Says No Surplus Water To Share, Haryana Hits Back

The choice as taken at an all-party assembly chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Chandigarh:

An all-party assembly chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday demanded reassessment of water availability within the state and mentioned the Centre ought to be sure that the state’s river water shouldn’t be transferred from basin to non-basin areas.

It was additionally unanimously demanded that appropriate amendments be made to the proposed Inter State River Water Disputes Act to arrange a brand new tribunal, to make sure that Punjab will get ample water “in a just and equitable manner in keeping with its total demand and securing livelihood of the future generations.”

The decision learn: “Punjab does not have surplus water and is facing a threat of desertification with declining availability of its river water and fast depleting groundwater. State’s groundwater that meets 73 per cent of its irrigation requirements, has declined to alarming levels, threatening the livelihood of farmers and other poor people.”

“In such a situation, it is unanimously resolved that the Government of India should ensure that Punjab river water is not in any way transferred from basin to non-basin areas of three rivers, namely Ravi, Sutlej and Beas as per internationally accepted riparian principle,” it added.

The decision mentioned that alternate options needs to be ascertained, together with amendments to the proposed Inter State River Water Disputes Act, to arrange a brand new tribunal for a whole evaluation of availability of river waters “before final decision, to harness, develop and provide adequate water to Punjab in a just and equitable manner in keeping with its total demand and securing livelihood of the future generations.”

In the meantime, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar mentioned he hoped that the Supreme Courtroom choice on the Sutlej Yamuna hyperlink (SYL) canal situation will come quickly as a result of within the earlier execution order, it was acknowledged that the problem needs to be resolved amicably.

The Satluj Yamuna Hyperlink Canal is a proposed 214-kilometer lengthy canal to attach the Sutlej and Yamuna rivers. Nevertheless, the proposal met obstacles and was referred to the Supreme Courtroom. It defines river water sharing between Punjab and Haryana.

Mr Khattar mentioned that the Supreme Courtroom had requested the Punjab and Haryana governments to construct the Sutlej Yamuna hyperlink canal by discovering an amicable resolution with mutual understanding, however within the all-party assembly, Punjab has taken a call for his or her state. When this choice taken by Punjab goes to the Supreme Courtroom, then certainly the court docket will give its choice quickly, he mentioned.

The Haryana Chief Minister mentioned that the assertion given by Punjab shouldn’t be convincing, as the highest court docket had ordered an amicable resolution.

“It seems that Punjab has backed out of the decision of settling the issue amicably. Now an affidavit will be filed in the Supreme Court by the Central Government that they have tried to resolve the matter but the consent has not been made. The decision will be held on how and who will be making it.”