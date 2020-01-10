Punjab’s Halwara Shivers At 0.3 Degrees As Cold Wave Grips State

Chilly wave situations has intensified throughout Punjab and Haryana (Representational)

Chandigarh:

Chilly wave situations intensified throughout Punjab and Haryana on Friday, with Halwara recording a minimal of zero.three levels Celsius.

Amongst different locations in Punjab, Pathankot, Adampur, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur shivered at 2, 1.5, 2.three, three and 5.eight levels Celsius respectively.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala braved the chilliness at three, 5.three and 5 levels Celsius respectively.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a low of 1.1 levels Celsius, six levels under regular.

Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa skilled chilly wave situations at 5, four.6, 1.5, three.7 and four.7 levels Celsius respectively, as much as three levels under regular.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 5.2 diploma Celsius.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped a number of locations together with Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur and Patiala, decreasing visibility.