Punter J.K. Scott active for Packers in NFC title game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Punter J.Ok. Scott is lively for the Inexperienced Bay Packers within the NFC championship sport Sunday in opposition to the San Francisco 49ers regardless of being listed as questionable with an sickness.

Scott, who starred at Mullen Excessive Faculty, was added to the harm report Saturday however is able to go within the convention title sport.

Each groups are comparatively wholesome heading into this sport with the one gamers on the lively roster lacking it with accidents being Inexperienced Bay fullback Dan Vitale (knee).

The 49ers had nobody doubtful due to accidents. The inactive gamers for San Francisco are quarterback C.J. Beathard, operating again Jeff Wilson Jr., receiver Jordan Matthews, tight finish Daniel Helm, defensive again Dontae Johnson, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and defensive lineman Kevin Givens.

The opposite inactive gamers for Inexperienced Bay are receiver Ryan Grant, operating again Dexter Williams, security Raven Greene, cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, offensive lineman Alex Gentle and offensive lineman John Leglue.