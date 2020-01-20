Pupils at school that banned meat are stopping at McDonald’s on way home

By Andrew Levy For The Each day Mail

Revealed: 19:52 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:58 EST, 19 January 2020

An all-girls faculty that has banned meat and packed lunches is inflicting pupils to move to McDonald’s after classes as a result of they’re ‘ravenous’, mother and father declare.

There is no such thing as a selection within the vegetarian or fish dish obtainable at lunchtime.

Bringing meals from house can be forbidden at Woolwich Polytechnic for Ladies in south-east London to encourage ‘equality’.

An all-girls faculty that has banned meat and packed lunches is inflicting pupils to move to McDonald’s after classes as a result of they’re ‘ravenous’, mother and father declare

However mother and father have criticised the near-£three price for the meals, which some declare are too small and poor high quality. One little one was lowered to tears by her fish ravioli.

A mom mentioned: ‘Meals is both vegetarian or spicy that my little one doesn’t get pleasure from, so comes house and goes straight into the kitchen to eat.

‘In addition they aren’t allowed packed lunches as a result of they need the scholars to be wholesome.

‘Going to McDonald’s after faculty as a result of they have not eaten all day is not any more healthy.’

The college, which has pupils aged 11-16, opened in September.

The closest McDonald’s is simply zero.2 miles away.

Head Subreena Kazmi mentioned the ‘household eating initiative’ had allowed ‘college students of all faiths and completely different dietary necessities to eat collectively’.

The college, which has pupils aged 11-16, opened in September. The closest McDonald’s is simply zero.2 miles away

She mentioned a meat possibility can be obtainable after discussions with households, however added: ‘We do not permit packed lunches as a result of we wish all the youngsters and employees to eat healthily collectively and interact at lunchtime.’

A mum or dad mentioned: ‘Absolutely it does not matter if children deliver packed lunches so long as they’re all consuming collectively?’

Waitrose has apologised for exhibiting adverts for meat and dairy merchandise throughout ITV’s first vegan cooking present, Residing On The Veg. A Waitrose spokesman mentioned that they had not been conscious of the topic of the programme.