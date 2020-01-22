‘Pure evil son’ pranks his dad by taping his possessions to the ceiling every day until he noticed

By Leigh Mcmanus For Mailonline

Printed: 06:21 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:24 EST, 22 January 2020

A Reddit person pranked his father by sticking certainly one of his belongings to the ceiling of their house day-after-day till he seen.

The son, who goes by the identify of Seaman the Sailor on the location, tormented his dad for a complete of 4 days.

The UK-based prankster chronicled his efforts on-line and by the ultimate day he had taped and Blu Tacked a shoe, cell phone clip, the tv distant and even his father’s studying glasses.

The son, who goes by the identify of Seaman the Sailor on the location, tormented his dad for a complete of 4 days. He began by sticking his dad’s studying glasses to the ceiling of their UK house

‘I caught my dad’s glasses to the ceiling. For day-after-day he would not discover I’ll add one other of his possessions,’ he wrote initially of the trouble.

Sharing a picture of the specs hanging from the ceiling of their front room on day one of many saga, he added that it is ‘not fairly as unhealthy’ as a result of they are not his essential pair including, that he ‘is not evil’ sufficient to do this.

Reddit customers had been entranced by his efforts and adopted them keenly for 4 days till he was rumbled, the TV distant proving the straw that broke the camel’s again.

‘I caught my dad’s glasses to the ceiling. For day-after-day he would not discover I’ll add one other of his possessions,’ he wrote on day one, including his dad’s telephone clip on the second day

On day three, the audacious prankster added certainly one of his father’s sneakers to the ceiling that by that time additionally included a telephone clip and his studying glasses

He mentioned his dad known as him ‘cheeky’ when he came upon, earlier than they sat collectively studying the feedback his publish – which was upvoted 30ok occasions – garnered.

‘That is now my favorite factor about 2020,’ learn one adoring remark whereas one other mentioned: ‘I discover this pure evil and absolutely endorse it.’

Another person wrote: ‘I by no means knew I wanted this in my life, please OP [original poster] do not cease’

Reddit customers had been entranced by his efforts and adopted them keenly for 4 days till he was rumbled, the TV distant proving the straw that broke the camel’s again

Writing on the finish of the prank, the unique poster mentioned alongside a picture of a ceiling with simply strands of tape on it: ‘Effectively boys it was run, however all issues should come to an finish’

‘Keep it up solider you are an inspiration to all of us,’ one other wrote early on within the sequence.

One other added: ‘You are doing necessary work, godspeed.’

Writing on the finish of the prank, the unique poster mentioned alongside a picture of a ceiling with simply strands of tape on it: ‘Effectively boys it was run, however all issues should come to an finish.’