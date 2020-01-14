Purrfect friendship: Playmates Suria the meerkat and Nice the cat share cuddles in adorable footage

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

A meerkat and a cat who’re greatest mates have been filmed sharing cuddles in a heartwarming sequence of movies.

Meerkat Suria, six, and cat Good, eight, are two inseparable companions from Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Lovely clips present Suria affectionately chewing on Good’s ear and wrapping its arms across the cat in an embrace.

Meerkat Suria, six, draped excessive of cat Good, eight. The pair turned greatest mates after Suria moved in and spend 24 hours a day collectively in Saint Petersburg, Russia

A sequence of heartwarming clips present the companions stood subsequent to one another (left) and cuddling each other whereas mendacity on the ground (proper)

The pair are then filmed mendacity on the ground subsequent to one another with Good licking Suria’s face.

Footage even captures Suria showing to turn out to be jealous because the pair’s proprietor Ekaterina Kuraeva, 45, stroke Good’s head, with the meerkat grabbing maintain of the cat and making an attempt to shoo their hand away.

The companions proceed grooming and cuddling one another within the sequence of clips, earlier than the video ends with Suria and Good cuddling whereas trying in the direction of the digicam.

Ms Kuraeva says the 2 animals spend 24 hours a day collectively and love one another to the purpose of jealousy.

Ms Kuraeva has filmed Suria and Good cuddling up, scratching and embracing one another in some lovable movies.

She stated: ‘After we received Suria, Good was already dwelling with us, they bonded immediately.

The companions mendacity subsequent to one another, with Suria extending a paw in the direction of Good. The pair’s proprietor, Ekaterina Kuraeva, 45, says they ‘bonded immediately’

The 2 animals love one another to the purpose of jealousy, with Suria changing into ‘nervous’ if their proprietor cuddles Good. The companions filmed grooming and licking one another (proper)

‘Now they spend the entire day collectively, on daily basis.

‘They do every thing collectively, consuming, sleeping and taking part in.

‘Suria is unquestionably probably the most affectionate one, however Good loves the meerkat too, he loves taking part in with him and licking him up.

‘Suria may be very jealous once I spend time with the cat, once I take him in my arms, he will get nervous and begins leaping making an attempt to get him again.’