Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts shows off her curves in barely there swimwear [Photos]

Ashley RobertsAshley Roberts Official Instagram (iamashleyroberts)

Ashley Roberts rang within the new yr with a romantic getaway. She posted some scorching snaps from her vacation which might be certain to ship followers in a frenzy.

The Pussycat Dolls star spent New Years in Thailand and posted some sultry snaps of herself in a skimpy bikini. Ashley’s two piece consisted of a barely plunging prime half teamed with a pair of equally skimpy bottoms, which coated her peachy posterior. Ashley certain appears to be working Instagram.

Ashley reportedly celebrated the brand new yr in Thailand alongside skilled dancer Giovanni, who she has been relationship since her stint on Strictly final yr.

Ashley just lately advised the Every day Mail’s YOU journal that she’s in no rush to have youngsters with Giovanni.

Ashley RobertsAshley Roberts Official Instagram (iamashleyroberts)

She stated: ‘You see these headlines warning you solely have a lot time and it places stuff in your head, so I used to be anxious about all that final yr.’ She added that she later composed herself and determined that if youngsters had been meant to be, they’re meant to be. Ashley went on to say that she’s too busy to consider it and is ready for what subsequent yr has in retailer for her. She additionally confessed that she is open to adoption and different avenues out there to her.

Reportedly, Ashley will definitely be stored busy subsequent yr, when she joins Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt for The Pussycat Dolls reunion tour. The band shall be hitting arenas in Dublin, Cardiff, Birmingham, Nottingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds and London on a 9 date UK broad tour beginning in April. We have now to say, Ashley Roberts regarded beautiful within the snaps. You may try the pics right here: