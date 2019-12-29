December 29, 2019 | 2:14pm

Vladimir Putin made a non-public name to President Trump to thank him for offering data that helped stop “terrorist acts” on Russian soil, Moscow stated Sunday.

“A set of mutual interests” had been mentioned between the 2 leaders, in line with a Kremlin memo, which doesn’t give the date of the decision.

The character of the thwarted assaults are additionally unclear. In keeping with the Kremlin report, the knowledge was transmitted by means of “special services.”

Each of the international locations agreed to “continue bilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism” on the decision, the White Home memo learn.

The White Home has but to touch upon the decision.