Putin visits Assad in Syria amid heightened tensions between US and key Syrian ally Iran 

Vladimir Putin has visited Syria the place he shook fingers with dictator Bashar al-Assad amid sky-high tensions within the Center East.

The Russian president landed on a aircraft within the capital Damascus earlier than being pushed to the headquarters of Kremlin forces within the nation.

Whereas there, he sat and listened to navy briefings alongside Assad earlier than praising efforts to ‘restore Syrian statehood and territorial integrity’.

Putin’s go to, his first since 2017, comes amid fears of a conflict between the US and Iran – a key ally of each Russia and Syria – over the killing of Normal Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike final week.

Vladimir Putin visited the headquarters of Russian forces in Syria on Tuesday as he listened to navy briefings alongside the nation’s ruler, Bashar al-Assad

The 2 males shook fingers in a present of unity amid fears of a conflict between the US and Iran, a detailed ally of each Moscow and Damascus

Putin was pushed from the airport to the navy headquarters and was because of go to a number of different websites earlier than departing again to Moscow, Russian media reported

There are round 500 US troops nonetheless primarily based in japanese Syria regardless of Donald Trump’s efforts to withdraw them, making the nation a possible web site of battle.

Syrian state information company SANA mentioned that Putin had listened to fight experiences from the commander of Russian forces working in Syria.

‘President Assad expressed his appreciation and appreciation of the Syrian individuals for the sacrifices made by the Russian officers and navy alongside the heroes of the Syrian Arab Military,’ the company mentioned.

In the meantime Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised Russian state information company RIA that bilateral negotiations had taken place.

Putin advised Assad that ‘an enormous distance has been traveled on the street to restoring Syrian statehood and territorial integrity’, in accordance with Peskov.

He added that Assad thanked Putin for the go to and expressed appreciation for Moscow’s assist in the course of the Syrian civil conflict.

Russian troops have been primarily based in Syria since 2015 however have taken a extra outstanding function in current months after Donald Trump withdrew US forces from the north of the nation

Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian common killed by the US final week, helped defend Assad’s regime from insurgent teams in the course of the nation’s civil conflict – earlier than Russia turned the tide in its favour (pictured, Assad’s troops in Hujaira)

Putin was then taken to the Greek Orthodox Mariamite Cathedral of Damascus, the place he met with Patriarch John X of Antioch.

The go to coincided with Russian Orthodox Christmas, and Putin was pictured lighting a candle on the church earlier than wishing his troops a cheerful vacation.

He then visited the Umayyad mosque, also called the Nice Mosque of Damascus, one of many metropolis’s largest and oldest Muslim homes of worship in Syria.

There, he was proven a number of spiritual texts and signed his title within the visitor e-book.

The final time Putin visited Syria was in 2017 when he declared that mission for Russian troops has been achieved.

Russia has been a essential backer of Assad and has tipped the stability of energy in his favor over the previous 4 years with authorities forces now in management in a lot of the nation.

Iran, and Soleimani particularly, additionally helped defend the Assad regime in the course of the nation’s nine-year civil conflict and led troops in recapturing massive elements of the nation because the tide turned in his favour.

Putin and Assad communicate with Patriarch John X of Antioch on the Greek Orthodox Mariamite Cathedral of Damascus in the course of the Russian chief’s go to

Putin and Assad additionally visited the Umayyad Mosque, one of many largest and oldest in Damascus, the place they have been proven spiritual texts

Putin indicators his title within the visitor e-book at Damascus’s Umayyad Mosque throughout his go to to Syria

As Putin and Assad met in Damascus, massive protests have been underway to mourn Soleimani’s passing in Aleppo – one of many cities he helped to liberate.

Hundreds of demonstrators burned American flags whereas carrying footage of Soleimani and Assad hugging the Iranian Ayatollah.

Syria’s battle started in March 2011 and has left greater than 400,000 individuals useless.

Final week U.S. warplanes attacked bases of Iran-backed Iraqi fighters in western Iraq and japanese Syria killing 25 and wounding dozens others.

The U.S. authorities warned ships of an unspecified risk from Iran throughout all of the Mideast’s waterways, essential routes for world vitality provides.

In the meantime, the U.S. Air Pressure launched a drill with 52 fighter jets in Utah, simply days after President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 websites in Iran.

Protesters burned American flags in Aleppo, Syria, as they mourned the loss of life of Soleimani who helped recapture town from insurgent teams in 2016

A person waves a Hezbollah flag as he marches in help of Iran and Qassem Soleimani within the metropolis of Aleppo, the biggest in Syria, on Tuesday

Member of Syria’s navy collect within the central sq. in Aleppo to sentence the loss of life of Iranian navy commander Qassem Soleimani