Putting practice into action a key component of CU Buffs’ big win against Dayton

The document in all probability is the place it must be at this stage of the season, and now the Colorado males’s basketball group has a respectable NCAA Match credential-building win to its credit score.

However, it typically has been a ragged and inconsistent type of basketball on show for the Buffaloes all through a lot of the nonconference schedule. But in opposition to then-No. 13 Dayton final week in Chicago, the Buffs pulled off a important additional time victory.

The telling shot that erased a month’s price of frustrations arrived on D’Shawn Schwartz’s game-winning Three-pointer on the buzzer. But it was following by on a pair of the first teaching factors in current weeks — one team-wide, one other individually — that put the Buffs in place to win.

First, the Buffs managed to curtail their turnovers for one of many few instances this season. And extra importantly, at crunch time, Tyler Bey was capable of sluggish the sport down within the face of a double-team, calmly delivering a cross out of a chaotic scene within the paint to a wide-open Schwartz on the other wing whereas the clock ticked away.

“What’s gratifying is to see things you’ve worked on in practice come to fruition in a game,” CU head coach Tad Boyle stated. “That was as great example of handling a double team. (Bey) turned baseline rather than middle, but he made the play that needed to be made. And he did by slowing down and not getting sped up. We’ve been practicing that. Repping it. And to see the practice reps turn into game execution, to me that’s what makes coaching coaching and makes you feel really good about what your assistant coaches have done and what your players have taken from the things they need to improve on.”

The Buffs returned to Boulder on Thursday afternoon and endured a lightweight exercise that night, their first since final week’s massive win in Chicago. A full exercise ensued Friday morning forward of the ultimate nonconference date Sunday at residence in opposition to Iona (midday, Pac-12 Community).

Throughout the three-day vacation hiatus this system remained abuzz from the thrilling win in opposition to Dayton. CU’s 10 turnovers was its second-lowest whole of the season and ended a run of six straight video games during which the Buffs dedicated not less than 15 turnovers. With the Buffs nonetheless not capturing in addition to anticipated — CU’s .411 general area objective proportion is down from final yr’s .454 mark — curbing the turnovers will preserve a Buffs group sturdy on protection and on the glass in most video games.

“We needed that. Ten turnovers, that’s what we can be night in and night out,” CU level guard McKinley Wright IV stated. “It starts with myself. We should’ve had seven, six. I had five myself. I’ve got to be better, but I think the team did a really good job of taking care of the ball. We won the game, so that’s all that really matters. But having 10 turnovers, that was a big part of our win.”

Bey’s last help additionally was important, significantly because the junior ahead has struggled at instances adapting to near-constant double-teams within the submit. He entered the Dayton sport with 9 turnovers within the earlier two video games however had only one in opposition to in 36 minutes in opposition to the Flyers. Dayton wasn’t persistently double-teaming Bey, but his current turnover drawback has been balanced by the actual fact his cross to Schwartz was his 24th help of the 12-game season, another than he collected all of final season.

“Tyler’s big step this year has come in passing the basketball,” Boyle stated. “He’s being forced to that. That’s what double-teams do, they force you to pass the ball. You have to be a willing passer, which Tyler has become. He still is thinking score. And he should be when he catches the ball on the block. But he also has to realize when a double comes, slow down, handle it, find the open man. He did a great job of that.”