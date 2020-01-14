Puzzle & Dragons Gold is now available for the Nintendo Switch

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – Jan. 14, 2019 – The wait is over! At the moment, GungHo On-line Leisure (GOE) introduced the discharge of Puzzle & Dragons GOLD for the Nintendo Swap, bringing the cellular gaming phenomenon to consoles in the US and Canada. That includes enhanced visible upgrades and all-new multiplayer modes constructed on the muse of the traditional cellular recreation, Puzzle & Dragons GOLD is the final word method to expertise GOE’s long-running franchise on the go and with mates.

Lovely 3D fashions ship an exhilarating method to expertise the long-lasting battles from Puzzle & Dragons on the Nintendo Swap, giving gamers the chance to showcase their custom-built groups and avatars throughout fierce brawls in opposition to opponents. Constructing strategic staff compositions goes past simply deciding on monsters. In Puzzle & Dragons GOLD, gamers can go even additional into customizing their groups with the Ability Choose system, which permits them to pick out the Expertise they need their Monsters to deliver into battle.

Gamers may also problem their mates in a web based player-vs-player (PvP) mode the place they’ll take a look at their may in opposition to one of the best Puzzle & Dragons gamers on this planet. PvP fights will happen over two phases: Ability Section and Puzzle Section. Within the former, gamers determine which Expertise they need their Monsters to make use of. Then, the true motion begins within the Puzzle Section the place gamers can present their Puzzle expertise to create Combos and deal as a lot harm as they’ll to their opponent. After alternating between the 2 phases for eight turns, the participant with the best hit factors wins.

For gamers searching for a single-player expertise, Puzzle & Dragons GOLD additionally has a full marketing campaign going down over the occasions of the Puzzle & Dragons anime. Followers of the collection will acknowledge the 2 protagonists Taiga and Ryuji, and can tackle their battle to make their means via the Puzzle & Dragons Champions Cup, unlocking iconic monsters alongside the best way!

To commemorate its launch, Puzzle & Dragons GOLD, initially priced at MSRP US $14.99 / CA $18.89, is out now at a particular launch sale value of US $9.99 / CA $12.59 till Jan. 31. Puzzle & Dragons GOLD is offered as a digital obtain on the Nintendo eShop in the US and Canada.

