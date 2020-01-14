Puzzle & Dragons Gold is now available for the Nintendo Switch

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – Jan. 14, 2019 – The wait is over! As we speak, GungHo On-line Leisure (GOE) introduced the discharge of Puzzle & Dragons GOLD for the Nintendo Swap, bringing the cellular gaming phenomenon to consoles in the USA and Canada. That includes enhanced visible upgrades and all-new multiplayer modes constructed on the muse of the traditional cellular sport, Puzzle & Dragons GOLD is the final word method to expertise GOE’s long-running franchise on the go and with associates.

Lovely 3D fashions ship an exciting method to expertise the enduring battles from Puzzle & Dragons on the Nintendo Swap, giving gamers the chance to showcase their custom-built groups and avatars throughout fierce brawls in opposition to opponents. Constructing strategic workforce compositions goes past simply choosing monsters. In Puzzle & Dragons GOLD, gamers can go even additional into customizing their groups with the Talent Choose system, which permits them to pick the Expertise they need their Monsters to deliver into battle.

Gamers can even problem their associates in a web-based player-vs-player (PvP) mode the place they will take a look at their may in opposition to the most effective Puzzle & Dragons gamers on the planet. PvP fights will happen over two phases: Talent Section and Puzzle Section. Within the former, gamers determine which Expertise they need their Monsters to make use of. Then, the actual motion begins within the Puzzle Section the place gamers can present their Puzzle expertise to create Combos and deal as a lot harm as they will to their opponent. After alternating between the 2 phases for eight turns, the participant with the very best hit factors wins.

For gamers in search of a single-player expertise, Puzzle & Dragons GOLD additionally has a full marketing campaign going down over the occasions of the Puzzle & Dragons anime. Followers of the collection will acknowledge the 2 protagonists Taiga and Ryuji, and can tackle their wrestle to make their manner by way of the Puzzle & Dragons Champions Cup, unlocking iconic monsters alongside the best way!

To commemorate its launch, Puzzle & Dragons GOLD, initially priced at MSRP US $14.99 / CA $18.89, is out now at a particular launch sale value of US $9.99 / CA $12.59 till Jan. 31. Puzzle & Dragons GOLD is accessible as a digital obtain on the Nintendo eShop in the USA and Canada.

