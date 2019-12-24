News

Puzzle & Dragons Gold trailer for the west

December 24, 2019
We found pretty lately that Puzzle & Dragons is coming to the Nintendo Swap as Puzzle & Dragons Gold and can launch on 15th January for $15 on the eShop. Apparently it appears as if it’s solely coming to North America as a European date or value has but to be divulged. Anyway, right this moment GungHo On-line shared an English dubbed trailer for the sport displaying the favored smartphone collection operating on Nintendo Swap. Have a watch of the trailer beneath:

Puzzle & Dragons GOLD is coming to the Nintendo eShop on Swap on January 15th, 2020! Have you ever seen the brand new trailer but? https://t.co/j7mTaMLcpq#PuzzleAndDragonsGOLD #GungHo #PADGOLD pic.twitter.com/MsIaMRiI9F

— GungHo On-line (@GungHo_America) December 24, 2019

