Puzzle & Dragons Gold trailer for the west

We found pretty lately that Puzzle & Dragons is coming to the Nintendo Swap as Puzzle & Dragons Gold and can launch on 15th January for $15 on the eShop. Apparently it appears as if it’s solely coming to North America as a European date or value has but to be divulged. Anyway, right this moment GungHo On-line shared an English dubbed trailer for the sport displaying the favored smartphone collection operating on Nintendo Swap. Have a watch of the trailer beneath:

