PV Sindhu Not Affected By Criticism, Aims To Win Medal At Tokyo Olympics

Neither criticism nor the burden of expectations hassle world champion shuttler PV Sindhu, who says she is totally focussed on enhancing her craft in pursuit of a second Olympic medal at this yr’s Tokyo Video games. Sindhu claimed India’s first ever World Championships gold in 2019 however she made early exits from a sequence of tournaments the remainder of the season, together with her failure to defend the World Tour Finals title final month. “World Championship was really good for me but after that I kept losing in the first rounds but I kept myself positive. It is not possible that you will win all matches. Sometimes you may play brilliantly, sometimes you will make mistakes,” Sindhu, who will subsequent be seen on the Premier Badminton League (PBL), advised PTI.

“I learnt a lot from those mistakes. It is important for me to stay positive, and come back stronger,” she added.

Sindhu mentioned she is engaged on her method to iron out the issues.

“There will certainly be a number of expectations from me however strain and criticism does not have an effect on me as a result of individuals at all times anticipate me to win at any time when I am going. Olympics is the final word purpose, for anyone.

“We’re doing a number of work on method and ability exercises and every thing can be deliberate and it’ll go nicely within the Olympic season,” Sindhu exuded confidence whereas speaking in regards to the Tokyo Video games.

The 24-year-old from Hyderabad, who claimed a silver on the Rio Olympics, may have the chance to emulate wrestler Sushil Kumar in turning into the second Indian to safe two Olympic medals when she turns up on the Tokyo Video games.

“He (Sushil) has executed rather well for the nation and I hope and want that I additionally do nicely and get a medal in Tokyo.

It by no means crossed my thoughts the place I take into consideration others.

It’s step-by-step for me. So, I believe I want to coach exhausting and provides my greatest,” she mentioned.

“It will not be simple although, this time in 2020, we begin off with Malaysia and Indonesia in January and it goes on as there are a number of tournaments for Olympic qualification. So all of the tournaments can be vital for us.”

Whereas Olympics remains to be seven months away, Sindhu is at the moment trying to entertain dwelling followers on the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League which can be held from January 20 to February 9.

“I’m actually trying ahead to the PBL this yr. It’s occurring in January and I believe all of the groups are equally robust. So each match can be vital. We will not say one crew is robust and the opposite just isn’t,” mentioned Sindhu, who was retained by Hyderabad Hunters for Rs 77 lakh within the PBL public sale.

Whereas Sindhu will flip up for the annual home league, another high Indian shuttlers corresponding to Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth have determined to provide it a miss to be in greatest form for the Tokyo Olympics to be held from July 24 to August 9.

Requested if it was a tough resolution to not skip the occasion, Sindhu mentioned: “It’s simply one other set of matches for me and I’ll look to take pleasure in. Since it’s occurring in India, for the group and likewise for the followers, it will be significant and so they really feel good when high gamers play at dwelling.

“It is once in a year and it is a great atmosphere.”

The fifth season of PBL will see a number of kids rubbing shoulders with the highest gamers and Sindhu mentioned it’s a nice studying expertise for the younger minds.

“It will provide encouragement to the youngsters and a lot of them will learn from top players. It is a big advantage for the youngsters to learn and a big opportunity as well,” she mentioned.