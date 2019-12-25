Python falls from a plane onto an airport runway delaying flights

By Claudia Poposki For Every day Mail Australia

Revealed: 18:52 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 19:00 EST, 24 December 2019

Travellers had been left in shock after a python stowed away on a flight from Brisbane to New Zealand.

The snake fell on the Queenstown runway when the flight landed at 3pm on December 15.

The reptile initially went unnoticed till the pilot for the subsequent flight reported a ‘international object’ on the runway to the management tower.

A python hitched a journey on a airplane from Brisbane to Queenstown, New Zealand (inventory)

A Biosecurity NZ officers had been referred to as in to retrieve the snake from the runway.

‘Our officers fastidiously checked the plane to verify it was a single hitchhiker,’ a spokesperson instructed Stuff.

The spokesperson stated it’s believed the snake was stowed within the airplane’s undercarriage.

Preliminary media reviews recommended the snake was decapitated utilizing a shovel however the spokesperson denied these claims.

‘The snake appeared to nonetheless be alive when it was retrieved by our officers. The officers didn’t decapitate the snake nevertheless it was humanely euthanised,’ the spokesperson stated.

The airplane was solely delayed by three minutes so the snake might be caught, the New Zealand Herald reported.

The plan had been sitting in Brisbane for six weeks earlier than it flew to New Zealand, Otago Every day Occasions reported.